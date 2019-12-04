MBFZ toolcraft GmbH has announced that it has been recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software for achieving Smart Expert Partner status. The Siemens Digital Industries Software Smart Expert Partner initiative recognizes Solution Provider Partners that successfully fulfill a comprehensive vetting and validation process that distinguishes them as market leaders with demonstrable business, product and industry competencies in specific Siemens Digital Industries Software technologies. toolcraft will sell and provide training on NX software and its modules along the additive manufacturing (AM) process chain under the AMbitious brand from spring 2020.

“Receiving the Smart Expert Partner designation from Siemens Digital Industries Software demonstrates toolcraft’s ability to deliver best practices and proven solutions that drive customer business value,” says Christoph Hauck, who as a managing director of toolcraft is the chief person responsible for new technologies and new markets at the company. “With this designation, we are reinforcing our ongoing commitment to digitalization. By leveraging the end-to-end digital innovation platform from Siemens Digital Industries Software, we can realize innovation and help optimize manufacturing performance for our customers.”

End-to-end digital additive manufacturing process chain with Siemens’ NX

toolcraft decided to start using Siemens’ NX software package in 2017. The company had previously used different software systems for the various additive manufacturing stages, which in some cases resulted in disconnected and inefficient data and manufacturing processes. Siemens’ NX software, a leading integrated solution for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE), has since been optimizing these processes – from the design phase all the way through to manufacturing and finishing. NX from Siemens Digital Industries Software is an integrated software suite for product development and component manufacturing. The software can also be easily integrated into Teamcenter® software, the world’s most widely used digital lifecycle management software. With its AM modules, the high-end system from Siemens Digital Industries Software is an end-to-end solution covering design and simulation to manufacturing and finishing. Since there are no external interfaces, only one file format needs to be processed. Feedback loops are integrated between the individual process stages. This allows limitless design freedom for innovative and complex parts. Special features for topology optimization and the creation of lattice structures are of particular interest during additive manufacturing and are therefore also integrated into NX.

AMbitious improves in-house manufacturing

In addition to giving customers the chance to purchase Siemens’ NX software with AM modules, AMbitious also trains them on how to use it. The new brand will also offer first-level support in the future. The experts at toolcraft have developed a comprehensive training program, from AM-compatible design (including support) and component design to production strategy, process simulation, manufacturing and finishing. Examples of best practices from a range of industries help to bring theory to life. By drawing on its 30 years of experience in manufacturing high-end precision parts and its knowledge of 3D metal printing, toolcraft uses this training to help other companies to advance their production processes. The tier-one supplier covers the entire process chain in house – from design, simulation, manufacturing and finishing to visual checks and tactile and non-destructive testing. The entire process is Nadcap and TÜV Süd certified. The company has also built a strong network by participating in association activities and DIN standardization committees.

An ambitious leap into the future of additive manufacturing

Under the AMbitious brand, it will still be possible for customers to obtain personalized advice and training. From design guidelines, component screening and process optimization to practical advice on factory layout and process qualification as well as support with certification processes, companies can benefit from the AM experts’ knowledge.