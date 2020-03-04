At the production facility of India steel maker Rourkela Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a hot strip mill with an annual production capacity of three million metric tons, processed the first coil on January 31, 2020. The hot strip mill was supplied by Primetals Technologies and produces high quality steel for the automotive industry and API grades. It is equipped with pair cross technology to ensure optimum control of profile and flatness. The first coil was produced within two days of the start of hot trials.

SAIL, in which the Indian state is a majority stockholder, has been engaged in an ambitious expansion program that aims to boost production capacity from 14 to 24 million metric tons of steel a year. The Rourkela Steel Plant, established in 1955 as the first integrated steelworks in India, will increase its production capacity from the current level of 5.6 million tons to 10.8 million tons of steel.

The order was awarded to a consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). MC was responsible for the project management as a consortium leader, and L&T undertook civil construction, erection and local supply. Primetals Technologies undertook designing and engineering of the hot strip line as well as supply of main mechanical equipment as a main technology supplier. This includes a reheating furnace, a single-stand roughing mill, a seven-stand finishing mill, two down coilers, auxiliary systems and equipment for the roll workshop. Hitachi Limited undertook to design, engineer, and supply electrical equipment/automation system.

The hot strip mill, one of the largest of its kind in India, is able to produce coils in thicknesses between 1.2 mm and 25.4 mm and in widths between 725 mm and 2,150 mm. Maximum coil weight is 35 metric tons. The range of products includes carbon steels for the construction industry, low and medium-carbon steels, LPG cylinder steel and API grade steels, including X100, up to high-grade products that meet the requirements of the automotive industry.

Four stands of the finishing mill are equipped with pair cross technology. This permits optimum adjustment of the roll gap contour and thus a fine control of the strip profile. Depending on the angle set, the crown of the strip can be varied in a wider range than can be achieved in a conventional 4Hi mill with work roll bending only.