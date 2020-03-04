Hydro Aluminium Rolled Products GmbH, a company of global Hydro Group, operates a facility for rolled aluminium products in Grevenbroich, Germany. There, SMS group has replaced two existing plate-type filters for the cleaning of rolling oil from aluminium foil production with new Multi-Plate® filters of types MPF 3-13 and MPF 3-16. Multi-Plate® filters from SMS group assure high efficiency and sustainability in rolling oil cleaning.

During the supplier selection process, SMS group stood out not only thanks to its high-quality filter technology, but also thanks to its highly convincing conversion concept, capable of complying with the very tight project schedule, even under the challenging space conditions on site.

After an installation time of only two weeks, both new filters were put into operation. The customer was very pleased with the implementation of the project.

The limited space available on site called for the successfully preassembled and function-tested Multi-Plate® filters to be dismantled again in parts at SMS group’s manufacturing facilities in Hilchenbach and shipped to Hydro in modules.