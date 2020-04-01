JSW Steel contracted Danieli Service to improve the performance of its bar mill at Vijayanagar Works, in India.

Two rolling modules have been added to an existing fast-finishing block, which was previously supplied by Danieli and designed for future expansion from 6 to 8 passes.

The great teamwork between JSW and Danieli Service made possible the installation of the additional passes along with an automation upgrade, and the achievement of 40 m/sec finishing speed for 10-mm-dia bars, in just one week from production stop.

JSW is now able to produce small rebars, increasing production flexibility.

Fast-finishing rolling modules are part of the Danieli portfolio available through an easy-to order, quick-delivery, cost-effective spare-parts on-demand system, conceived to continuously support steel producers.