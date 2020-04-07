To comply with environmental regulations and improve production, HBIS Shijiazhuang Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. has signed a contract with Primetals Technologies for a new steel rod mill in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, People’s Republic of China. The plant, which is being relocated from within Shijiazhuang City limits because of environmental protection rules, will feature high-capacity Morgan Reducing Sizing Mill (RSM) technology for thermo-mechanical rolling of larger diameter products. Start-up is expected in late 2020.

The new plant will provide improved tolerance and mechanical properties for high-quality carbon steel products. The mill will include a high-speed rod outlet with 250 “V” pre-finishing mill, 680 shear, eight- stand 250/230 Morgan Vee No-Twist Mill, 250/150 RSM, Pinch Roll/Laying Head, an 11-zone Morgan Stelmor Conveyor and a stepless reform station. The plant will have an annual capacity of 400,000 tons and is designed for output speeds of 115 meters per second. Rods ranging from 5 to 25 millimeters in steel grades including alloyed structural, bearing, spring, free cutting, tire cord, welding wire, cold heading quality (CHQ), and tool steel will be manufactured from billets of 200 millimeters square and 150 millimeters square.

HBIS Shijiazhuang Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., which is based in Shijiazhuang, produces quality carbon steels, spring steel and bearing steel for automotive, cold heading applications, welding wire and wire rope. The company is a subsidiary of HBIS Group Co. Ltd., which was founded in 2008. The company also has purchased a bar mill from Primetals Technologies that is in operation and is not part of the relocation. HBIS Group has several rod mills from Primetals Technologies in Handan and Xuan Hua.