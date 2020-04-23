After taking over UNGERER GmbH in 2017, REDEX Group has acquired strategic patents from BWG GmbH which enable the group to offer the largest portfolio of Metal Strip Processing solutions, from foil to heavy gage coils.

With the aim to develop new technologies and support metal strip producers worldwide, REDEX Group has strengthened its R&D with an Engineering team based in Duisburg and managed by Mr Guyon and Mr Baukloh.

Modern production and assembly facilities in France (Ferrieres) and Germany (Pforzheim), as well as service centers in China (Shanghai) and the USA (New-Jersey) allows REDEX Group to offer full service, from engineering to key equipments through complete strip Processing lines, and from automation or measuring & control systems, to spare parts and training.

Portfolio of Metal Strip Processing solutions from REDEX Group includes consulting service, engineering and line modernization, complete process lines (heat treatment, coating, cleaning...), finishing lines (Tension leveling, slitting, cut to length), in-line flatness measurement and closed loop control systems, as well as key equipment (skin-pass mills, flying shears, Stacking units, edge trimmer...) and toolings (20-high mill backing Assemblies, leveler cassettes and working rolls...).