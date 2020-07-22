With the successful commissioning of the third copper cold rolling mill at Jintian Ningbo Copper Co., Ltd. in the Chinese province of Jiangsu by SMS group (www.sms-group.com), Jintian Ningbo Copper now has all process stages at disposal that are needed for the production of copper and copper alloy cold strip. In a row, SMS group supplied the third reversing cold rolling mill (RCM) specifically designed for the production of thin strip. The task of this mill in the process sequence is the so-called finish rolling. In March and April 2020, two upstream arranged RCMs had already started operation with good results.

The latest RCM is designed as a six-high mill stand. Its high-quality technical equipment is comparable to the intermediate and finishrolling mill that was put on stream in April 2020. The technological features comprise a CVC®plus system (Continuous Variable Crown) combined with positive and negative work and intermediate roll bending and a multi-zone cooling section installed at the exit side. The interaction of all actuators results in tightest product tolerances and economical plant operation with high yield.

An essential factor behind this achievement is the proven X-Pact® electrical and automation system from SMS group, which perfectly matches the plant type and product portfolio. The supplied Multi-Plate® filter for rolling oil cleaning ensures environmentally friendly plant operation. The third plant enables Jintian Ningbo Copper to produce coils with a minimum final strip thickness of 0.03 millimeters. With the three new reversing cold rolling mills, Jintian Ningbo Copper now has a total annual capacity of 50,000 tons of flat rolled copper and copper alloy products.