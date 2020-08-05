Middle East and Africa's metals & mining industry saw a rise of 16.7% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData's deals database.

A total of 28 deals worth $1.44bn were announced for the region during Q2 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 24 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q2 2020 with 26, representing a 92.9% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with two deals, capturing a 7.1% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.



In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Middle East and Africa's metals & mining industry with $1000m, while M&A deals totalled $444.98m.

Middle East and Africa metals & mining industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five metals & mining deals accounted for 98.7% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five metals & mining deals stood at $1.43bn, against the overall value of $1.44bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five metals & mining industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were: