The project answers the request for increasing spooled bar-in-coil production

Alfa Acciai rolling mill#TB2 in Brescia produces straight bars and spooled-bar-in-coil.

Presently 130-mm square billets are welded by a Danieli K-weld machine to efficiently feed the two rolling lines, one for straight bars and one for spooler coils.

The new layout configuration will allow the simultaneous feeding of the two spooler units maximizing the productivity even when producing small dia products.

In addition to the new mechanical equipment the upgrade will involves the electrical and automation part.

The rolling mill modernization will be carried out by the Danieli Service Revamping Team which has been cooperating with Alfa Acciai technical team for several projects over the years.