In the weeks starting from June 17, Factory Acceptance Tests for the hot-strip mill automation of Nucor Steel Gallatin QSP plant were executed at Danieli Automation, Italy.

Q-Space1 allowed Nucor Steel Gallatin to participate in the tests despite travel restrictions linked to the current pandemic.

Making the most of augmented, mixed and virtual reality, the FAT were conducted, supporting technicians throughout the field execution process, enhancing their skills for faster and more efficient completion of service and repair tasks.

Danieli Automation Q-Space1 augmented reality, knowledge management features and artificial intelligence enabled the extended collaboration of teams by bringing together workers through a combination of live video, audio and annotations of the live shared view.

The complete automation system of the hot-strip mill was installed in a dedicated space at Danieli Automation headquarters, along with the hardware and software infrastructure required for real-time data exchange and live shared views.

Q-Space1 was set up with a fixed camera providing a panoramic view of the FAT area and a helmet-mounted camera to view the details of the main control desks and local control stations.

Danieli Automation and Nucor teams ran the full set of tests as if they were in the same room, with the Nucor team actually operating the system from remote and the Danieli Automation team acting as lookouts and providing the “physical” interfacing with the automation hardware.

Both teams were able to share the same application software tools in real time, providing clarification on the structure of various control functions.

All the tests were completed successfully to the great satisfaction of both Nucor and Danieli Automation teams.