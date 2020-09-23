Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company (EZDK) based in Alexandria, Egypt, has concluded a full-service contact with SMS group (www.smsgroup.com) for its CSP® plant (Compact Strip Production). The service contract covers the X-Pact® electrical and automation systems as well as the mechanical equipment, hydraulic systems and process technology. For EZDK, this ensures permanent support and assistance for the complete CSP® plant.

Within the scope of this full-service contract, enquiries from EZDK are centrally addressed to the service team responsible for X-Pact® electrical and automation systems and processed by SMS group experts around the clock. For X-Pact® electrical and automation systems, 90 percent of the support services can be performed via hotline or teleservice. If field service support is required on site, experts from the respective specialist departments will be sent out to the plant.

"A major advantage of our service partnership with SMS group is their quick response time and the ability to provide immediate and unbureaucratic support. The service staff of SMS group knows the plant and also the state-of-the-art technology and can therefore quickly identify and implement smaller optimizations,” says Eng. Ashraf Khamis, Head of Flat Steel Plant at Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company.

EZDK thus ensures high plant availability and increased plant productivity avoiding time-consuming troubleshooting.