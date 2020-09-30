Production capacity of high-strength metal sheeting increases by 650,000 metric tons per annum

Recently, HBIS Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd. (HBIS Tangsteel), a Chinese steel producer, has awarded Primetals Technologies with the final acceptance certificate for two continuous galvanizing lines (CGL) installed as part of the expansion of cold rolling mill no. 2 at its Tangshan plant in Hebei Province. The CGLs 5 and 6 increase the production capacity for high-strength, coated metal sheets by 650,000 metric tons per annum. The sheets are mainly used by the automotive industry. The lines were erected in a new hall alongside the existing cold rolling mill, which had also been supplied by Primetals Technologies, and has been in production since the beginning of 2015. A special aluminum-silicon coating technology package was implemented on one line.

HBIS Tangsteel is part of the Hesteel Group, formerly Hebei Iron and Steel Group (HBIS). With an annual production of around 47 million metric tons in 2018, it is one of the largest steel producers in China. Cold rolling mill no. 2 comprises a coupled tandem pickling line, a continuous annealing line and a galvanizing line. The mill has an annual capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of high-strength cold strip, and also produces high-quality steels for the Chinese automotive industry. The two galvanizing lines now supplied by Primetals Technologies are part of the second expansion stage to create production capacities for these high-quality steel grades. The lines process not only grades for vehicle body parts but also aluminum-coated hot-forming steel.

Primetals Technologies was responsible for the engineering, manufacturing and supply of the mechanical, electrical and process technology equipment for the lines. CGL 5 has a capacity of some 250,000 metric tons per annum. It processes cold strip in widths ranging from 850 to 1,300 millimeters, and thicknesses from 0.18 to 1.5 millimeters. CGL 6 is able to galvanize 400,000 metric tons of cold strip per annum in widths ranging from 850 to 1,600 millimeters, and thicknesses from 0.5 to 3 millimeters. It also offers the possibility of coating the cold strip with an aluminum-silicon alloy. Entry and exit speeds of both lines amount to 250 meters per minute, while processing speeds reach 180 meters per minute. The new lines were integrated into the existing quality control system of the cold rolling mill plant. They were implemented on schedule with sequencing the start-up of GI and then Al-Si coatings productions within a 3 months period. Primetals Technologies also supervised the assembly and commissioning of the lines.