SMS group extends portfolio in extrusion and forging technology

With the acquisition of Italian companies OMAV S.p.A. and Hydromec S.R.L., SMS group is further expanding its product range in the extrusion plant and forging press sectors. OMAV, a supplier of aluminum extrusion lines, and press manufacturer Hydromec both represent high quality standards and extensive great expertise in their areas of activity, thus strengthening SMS group’s position as a globally active technology leader in mechanical and plant engineering. With its extended product portfolio, SMS group is able to supply complete extrusion lines and forging plants with all upstream and downstream equipment and process technology from a single source – including a high level of automation and integrated digitalization solutions. The two new SMS group companies, located in Brescia, will continue to operate on the market under their own names as subsidiaries of SMS.

‟We welcome all employees of OMAV and Hydromec on board and are very much looking forward to working together. The mutual technology transfer, efficient use of globally well-placed capacities and the strong distribution network of SMS group will increase our competitiveness. Our customers will benefit not only from the joint portfolio of existing products but also from the innovations, developments and worldwide service of SMS group,” says Dr. Thomas Winterfeldt, Business Unit Manager Forging Technology at SMS group.

Founded in 1952, OMAV has extensive expertise and a solid reputation in the extrusion industry. Since 2011 already, OMAV and SMS group have been cooperating as strategic business partners in the supply of complete extrusion plants for aluminum. SMS group’s participation in 2017 underlined the success of this productive partnership and has now resulted in a full takeover. OMAV has been a wholly owned subsidiary of SMS group since the end of September.

The acquisition of press manufacturer Hydromec was completed immediately afterwards, with OMAV acquiring 70 percent of the Italian company. Hydromec, founded in 1980, specializes in the engineering and construction of forging presses and ring rolling mills for the hot forming of brass, aluminum, and steel. As such, Hydromec has been operating mainly on the European market. OMAV and Hydromec will now increasingly market their extended product portfolio globally via the SMS group network.

‟With a total of around 245 employees, OMAV and Hydromec will bring their extensive know-how into SMS group. Together we have now become even more efficient for our customers worldwide. All components of our turnkey extrusion plants are optimally matched and work highly efficiently thanks to innovative automation and digitization solutions,” says Massimo Marinelli, CEO of OMAV/Hydromec.