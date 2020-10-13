UACJ awards FAC for HybrEx®40 extrusion press line supplied by SMS group

UACJ Extrusion Nagoya Corporation, Japan, has awarded SMS group the final acceptance certificate (FAC) for the supplied new HybrEx®40 extrusion press line. With this investment, UACJ is expanding the extrusion capacity at its plant in Nagoya, Japan.

The line's core unit, the HybrEx®40 extrusion press, is one of SMS group's latest-generation presses. The use of hybrid drive technology significantly reduces energy consumption compared to conventional extrusion presses. What's more, the HybrEx® boasts a compact design thanks to the optimized hydraulic system concept. The awardwinning press enclosure design eliminates the need for any other safety barrier systems. The HybrEx®40 extrusion press processes 10-inch aluminium billets at a maximum press force of 40 MN and at a speed of up to 21 millimeters per second.

As well as the HybrEx®40, the scope of supply for the extrusion press line includes an induction furnace (TEM-PRO Heater®) from IAS, a subsidiary of SMS group, and an advanced profile handling system including intensive air/water spray cooling quench from SMS group company OMAV.