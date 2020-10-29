Intermediate rolling train equipped with two Red Ring Series 5 stands

New stands offer shorter change times and prolonged lifetime of wear components

Mill operation and maintenance activities are benefited

In August, Primetals Technologies finished a revamping project of the long rolling mill at Stahlwerk Annahütte Max Aicher GmbH & Co. KG (Stahlwerk Annahütte) in Ainring-Hammerau, Bavaria, Germany. The project encompassed the modernization of the intermediate rolling train by replacing two existing Red Ring Series 1 stands with the latest design, Red Ring Series 5 stands. These stands allow for shorter change times and offer a prolonged lifetime of wear components. Mill operation and maintenance activities are benefited.

For the modernization project, Primetals Technologies provided the engineering of process technology, as well as design services. Two Red Ring Series 5 stands RR545 in H/V configuration were installed at the intermediate train. Other equipment supplied included two stand-by stands, the retrofit of the stand lubrication system to allow quick connection/disconnection during stand change operations, encoder systems for gap adjustment, workshop systems for stand preparation and roll change, compatible with both Red Ring Series 1 and 5, as well as with other existing stands. In addition, the new equipment was adapted to the existing mill, in order to minimize installation time. Engineering services for other equipment, advisory services to erection and commissioning, and training services rounded off the scope.

The long rolling mill at Stahlwerk Annahütte has a design production capacity of 240,000 metric tons per year. It processes square billets with dimensions of 160x160 and 178x178 millimeters. Steel grades include carbon, quality, alloyed and non-alloyed steels. Finished products are thread and plain round bars with diameters ranging from 12 to 75 millimeters. The original rolling mill had been installed by former Pomini SpA (now Primetals Technologies) in 1973. The Red Ring stands Series 1 were still perfectly working, its replacement with Series 5 is intended to improve the flexibility of operation, by reducing the change times and extending the lifespan of main wear components.

The history of Stahlwerk Annahütte began in 1537, when iron mining and working activities started. Since 1975, when it became part of the Max Aicher group, the company has gradually specialized and has become an important European producer of thread bars and quality bars for automotive and industry applications. It is the leading global supplier of thread bars used in pre-stressed concrete manufacturing, rock anchoring, mining, tunneling and other geotechnical applications.