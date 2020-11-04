Project includes installation of bottom blowing and new process control system

New KOBM converter will shorten blowing process and improves steel cleanliness

Improved steel quality fits requirements of automotive industry

In August 2020, Primetals Technologies received an order from HBIS Group Handan Iron and Steel to upgrade an existing BOF converter in the steel plant in Handan, China, to a KOBM (“Kombinierter Oxygen Blown Bottom Maxhütte”) converter including the complete automation system. Compared to a BOF converter, the combined blowing from top and bottom in a KOBM converter results in a better bath mixing, and metallurgical reactions are closer to the equilibrium. In addition, lime injection ensures fast slag formation and excellent process and slopping control. Therefore, HBIS Group expects to shorten the blowing process, to lower the carbon-oxygen equilibrium of the steel at tapping, improve the yield by lowering slag amount and iron oxide content in the slag, and to produce cleaner steel with minimum inclusions and impurities. This improved steel quality especially fits requirements from automotive industry. Furthermore, the new converter shall save ladle additions during tapping as well as costs for lime additions.

HBIS Group awarded this project based on Primetals Technologies’ large number of installed KOBM converters and the combined plant engineering, metallurgical, process-specific and automation know-how with respect to this sophisticated steelmaking technology. HBIS Group , among Fortune 500, has been cooperating with Primetals Technologies for more than 14 years for the building of new plants, the upgrade and modernization of existing plants, the lifecycle management as well as the automation and digitalization of its steel factories.