Danieli will start dispatching the first part of the total 33,000 tons of technological equipment ordered

On October 23, a ground-breaking ceremony took place at the Nucor Steel Brandenburg site in Kentucky, along the Ohio River, a strategic plant location to serve US customers.

According to Nucor officials, “The state-of-the-art Plate Mill Complex, with its overall value of 1.7 billion USD, is the largest single investment in Nucor’s history. The project is proceeding at full speed”.

As technology supplier for the plate/Steckel mill and meltshop, Danieli will start dispatching the technological equipment by end of November. The first shipment will consist of the large-size tilting platform and lower shells -in a single-piece- of the electric arc furnace (out of gauge parts) produced at the specialized Danieli Thailand workshop.

The Nucor Steel Brandenburg meltshop consists of full-platform design EAF with an EBT tapping system, equipped with all modern mechatronic devices to improve the performance and the safety, such as Q-Melt and Zero Man Turn Around.

Secondary metallurgy equipment includes a twin-station LMF and a twin-station VTD equipped with mechanical pumps. Both units will feature the latest automation and process models to ensure precise chemistry and temperature control, whilst minimizing transformation costs.

The plate/Steckel mill will consist of two stands: a roughing mill and a finishing/Steckel mill, also able to roll plates starting from 36” ingots. The complete design of the mill will allow the production of thermo-mechanical rolled plates and API grades, as well as high hardness wear-resistant plates up to a final plate width of 165.4” and coils up to a rolled width of 125”. Subsequent to the plate/Steckel mill, an EVO 5 hot leveler designed for two different types of cassettes, and a plate finishing and shearing line for the handling and cutting of 250-ft mother plates, will be installed.

Final products will be plates and heavy plates in a thickness range of 3/16” up to 14” and coils from 3/16” up to 1.25”. When operational, the new plate mill will be capable of producing 97% of plate products demanded in the US market. The first plate is expected to be rolled in 2022.

Recently, Nucor awarded Danieli the additional orders to supply heavy-duty technological cranes, four for the meltshop and more for the plate mill, as well as the raw material handling for the same complex.