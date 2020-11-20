Hot charging through high-speed underground roller table

Danieli was awarded the order for a plant upgrade of the steel mill of Pittini Group in Verona, Italy.

The plant produces 750,000 tpy of quality plain wirerod from 5.5 to 25 mm and rebar from 6 to 18 mm at rolling speed of 100 m/sec.

Supplied and started-up by Danieli in 2018 -new caster, reheating furnace and complete rolling mill- the plant will be upgraded for hot-billet charging to exploit billet temperature and save reheating energy. The investment will result into lower production costs and at the same time to reduce CO2 emissions, confirming the attention to a sustainable production by the Pittini Group.

The project will be carried out by Danieli Centro Combustion, which also will upgrade the L2 heating control system of the walking-beam furnace for hot-charge management.

The plant is one of the most modern in the world of its kind.

Danieli Automation Q3 Intelligence system integrates production and quality data of the whole plant with KPI and powerful statistical tools supporting decision making.