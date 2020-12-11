Masteel orders world's largest laser measuring device from TBK for its heavy section mill

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Masteel) has placed an order with TBK Automation und Messtechnik GmbH, based in Graz, Austria, a company of SMS group, for the supply of a PROgauge laser-based light-section measuring system. Masteel is expanding its heavy section mill, supplied by SMS group, to include the option of measuring sections inline, and detecting and analyzing surface defects that may occur during the rolling process.

The PROgauge system, which includes the SurfTec surface defect detection system, will be installed between the CCS® (Compact Cartridge Stand) tandem mill group and the controlled cooling device within the heavy section mill. Placing the gauge in this position will enable Masteel to identify deviations in the section's dimensions as well as surface defects during running production – while the section is still between 800 and 1,100 degrees Celsius hot. In this way it will be possible to adjust parameters that influence the production as early as during the rolling process. This reduces startup times, downtimes, and scrap and production costs.

Masteel will use the TBK PROgauge 1300/600-8ES for the measurement of H-sections with web heights of up to 1,100 millimeters and flange widths of up to 500 millimeters, as well as for sheet piles with dimensions ranging from 600 down to 310 millimeters. These dimensions make the system a recordbreaking gauge as it will be the largest laser-based light-section measuring system currently available on the world market.

SMS group is responsible for the complete mechanical and electrical integration of the PROgauge laser measuring device into the line, including the engineering of the heavy-duty entry and exit guides that ensure guidance of the section with greatest precision and protection of the gauge against damage. Commissioning of the PROgauge laser measuring device and the SurfTec surface defect detection system is scheduled for January 2022 and will be carried out by SMS group with remote assistance by TBK.

Masteel is part of China Baowu Steel Group Co., Ltd. and based in Ma’anshan in the Anhui Province. The company's trusting partnership with SMS group started in 2017, when Masteel ordered the heavy section mill, put into operation in 2020, from SMS group.