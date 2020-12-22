SMS group is supplying a secondary copper smelter to Ames Copper Group, a joint venture between Prime Materials Recovery Inc. and Cunext Group, for the facilities in North Carolina, U.S.A.

The plant will produce up to 50,000 tons of copper anodes annually. The plant start-up is scheduled for 2021.

The new plant will be the first secondary copper recycling facility in the United States to produce copper anodes from copper scrap and copper fines.

SMS scope of supply will include a tilting refining furnace, anode casting wheel, gas cleaning system, and electric and automation systems. In addition to the equipment supply, SMS will provide technical assistance for the installation and start-up and be responsible for the layout of the core equipment. The plant will be prepared for a future upgrade with additional digitalization features.

With this important project, SMS underlines its strong position as a supplier of integrated solutions for the non-ferrous metals industry.