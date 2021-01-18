Featuring the Danieli Breda ESED 4.0 technology enabling energy savings up to 30%

Turkish company PMS Aluminium, based in Bursa, selected Danieli Breda to supply a new, 40-MN, 10-in. front-loading extrusion press.

The purpose of PMS Aluminium’s investment is to broaden its product portfolio for the automotive industry with aluminum hard-alloy profiles. PMS Aluminium produces 60,000 tons of flat and extruded products, of which 60% is exported, serving construction, machinery, furniture, industrial applications and solar power markets, as well as automotive.

The new Danieli 40-MN press will rank among the largest extrusion presses in Turkey and feature the latest technological innovations, such as:

Danieli Breda’s patented energy-saving system “ESED 4.0,” which enables an average energy savings of 25-30%

Press control system implementing isothermal extrusion, to maintain a constant billet temperature through the die, thus achieving consistent mechanical properties

Fully-electric billet loader and die-change station, eliminating extra hydraulic systems and reducing maintenance costs

Wireless tablet control systems for easy and efficient machine operation, maintenance and remote service support

Hydraulic pumps and electrical cabinets pre-installed on skids, for layout optimization and quick installation.

Danieli Breda also will act as project master and coordinate the activities of the sub-suppliers, making sure that PMS will match its target in terms of plant performance and time schedule.

The commissioning of the press is planned for the Autumn 2021.