Featuring the Danieli Breda ESED 4.0 technology enabling energy savings up to 30%
Turkish company PMS Aluminium, based in Bursa, selected Danieli Breda to supply a new, 40-MN, 10-in. front-loading extrusion press.
The purpose of PMS Aluminium’s investment is to broaden its product portfolio for the automotive industry with aluminum hard-alloy profiles. PMS Aluminium produces 60,000 tons of flat and extruded products, of which 60% is exported, serving construction, machinery, furniture, industrial applications and solar power markets, as well as automotive.
The new Danieli 40-MN press will rank among the largest extrusion presses in Turkey and feature the latest technological innovations, such as:
- Danieli Breda’s patented energy-saving system “ESED 4.0,” which enables an average energy savings of 25-30%
- Press control system implementing isothermal extrusion, to maintain a constant billet temperature through the die, thus achieving consistent mechanical properties
- Fully-electric billet loader and die-change station, eliminating extra hydraulic systems and reducing maintenance costs
- Wireless tablet control systems for easy and efficient machine operation, maintenance and remote service support
- Hydraulic pumps and electrical cabinets pre-installed on skids, for layout optimization and quick installation.
Danieli Breda also will act as project master and coordinate the activities of the sub-suppliers, making sure that PMS will match its target in terms of plant performance and time schedule.
The commissioning of the press is planned for the Autumn 2021.
