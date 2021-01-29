Specialized rolling mill for copper foil ensures minimum thickness of 0.006 mm

Maximum speed of 800 meters per minute with stable rolling

Primetals Technologies to supply all the mechanical and electrical equipment and shape and thickness control devices

Chinese producer Shanxi North Copper New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (NC) has placed an order with Primetals Technologies to supply a copper foil reversing mill for its production site in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province. The rolling line is composed of cluster mills (X-Mill) specifically designed to roll foils of non-ferrous materials, ensuring a stable and highly efficient production. Start-up is expected in 2022.

NC, headquartered in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, is active in mining, smelting, and processing copper. The mill will roll C10200 and C11000 copper with an entry thickness of 0.3 mm, resulting in foil with thicknesses down to a minimum of 0.006 mm. Foils with widths varying from 350 to 660 mm can be processed at a maximum speed of 800 meters per minute. The maximum coil weight will be 3 tons.

Primetals Technologies is responsible for engineering, manufacturing, and supplying the mechanical equipment and will supervise installation and commissioning. Likewise, the engineering, supply, and supervision of installation and commissioning of the electrical and automation equipment will be handled by Primetals Technologies. The X-Mill supplied by Primetals Technologies consists of non-segmented type non-split supporting rolls and has features to ensure best operational performance and simplified maintenance compared to 12HI and 20HI mills, which consist of many segmented supporting rolls.

Primetals Technologies already supplied nine sets of 6Hi cluster mill to several customers. In high demand for cooper foils for electronic devices for automobiles, Primetals Technologies is highly regarded as an unparalleled copper foil mill supplier to fulfill the need. The cluster mills (X-Mill) were developed by Primetals Technologies to realize smaller work roll diameters. The X-Mill with intelligent shape control using Automatic Flatness Control is designed for ultra-thin strip and foil rolling. The rolls are arranged in an X configuration in which a pair of parallel back-up rolls support each side of the small diameter work rolls at a tangent below the work roll top to prevent horizontal deflection. This enables stable and reliable thin-gauge rolling to be performed.

Shanxi North Copper New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zhongtiaoshan Non-ferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd., engaged in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals. It started its operations in 2002 and has its registered business office located in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. The company produces copper, zinc, and lead. Its copper operations include smelting and refining copper, ore mining, and producing copper, as well as operation of phosphoric acid plant, sulphuric acid plant, and copper rod plant.