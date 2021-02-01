Production Management System controls processes of steel mill

Chinese steelmaker HBIS TangSteel New District (former HBIS Laoting Steel) and PSI signed in November 2020 the go-live acceptance of the PSImetals modules Planning/Scheduling, Production, Quality, Order Dressing, as well as some PSI developed project-specific components.

PSImetals and the new plant were commissioned simultaneously and covered the entire process chain of current flat production facilities from sales to production. This includes order and line scheduling, order dressing, quality design and execution, steelmaking and hot rolling operation management, yard management, loading and shipping.

HBIS TangSteel New District will start the operation of its new “Special Steel Sale & Production Platform” in 2021, which is a newly built production mill for long products. It will cover a new melt shop and a rolling mill with two rod, two wires and one section rolling lines. The platform is also based on PSImetals, but is being implemented by HBIS IT team, which benefits from the product and know-how transfer from PSI in the original project. This is a first project in China, covering both flat and long production and sharing the synergy of a standard PSImetals platform.

HBIS TangSteel New District was founded in 2017 with the mission to be the lighthouse site for technology, innovation, products, smart manufacturing and green manufacturing not only for China but also for the global metal industry. The company belongs to HBIS Group, one of the largest Chinese manufacturers of iron and steel materials and one of the most important providers of a comprehensive service portfolio.

Based on its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy networks, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.