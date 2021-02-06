BF rebuild with Danieli Corus technology featuring “Hoogovens” design cooling and lining system.

Leading Russian steel producer Severstal has successfully commissioned the blast furnace #3 at its Cherepovets integrated plant.

This furnace was idled and dismantled in 2007. The activities related to the project were revitalized in 2018. At that same time Severstal and Danieli Corus signed a contract for the design, equipment supply and performing services for erection and commissioning supervision for the blast furnace and gas cleaning system.

The furnace was built with a 3290 m³ useful volume and was equipped with a “Hoogovens” design cooling and lining system – selected by Severstal’s based on the excellent experience with this design on blast furnace #4, modernized with Danieli Corus technology in 2005.

Severstal has been able to accomplish the commissioning of blast furnace #3 as per original schedule.