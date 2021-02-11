Bornay SL (Bornay), with its head office in the Spanish town of Ibi, has successfully commissioned an HF (High Frequency) RD 40 tube welding line from SMS group.

The new tube welding line enables Bornay to produce high-quality tubes with round, square or rectangular cross-sections and yield points of up to 1,200 MPa. The line can produce tubes with diameters between 10 and 40 millimeters and wall thicknesses of up to 4.5 millimeters. Tubes with square cross-sections are manufactured in dimensions of up to 30 x 30 millimeters and rectangular products in dimensions of up to 40 x 20 millimeters with wall thicknesses of max. 4.00 millimeters.

The products are used as precision tubes in the automotive industry, but also for furniture, agricultural applications and the structures for solar panel trackers. Manufacturing these tubes requires a high degree of precision, which is the reason why Bornay has placed high demands on the new tube welding line right from the start. Thanks to the close cooperation between the two companies, the new line was successfully put into operation in spite of the difficult conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production facility in the Alicante region, Spain, has been producing welded steel tubes for various sectors since 1965.