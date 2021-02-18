Energy-saving and high-quality extruded products

Danieli Breda was selected to supply a new energy-saving extrusion line to a top producer of brass and copper products based in South-East Asia.

The line consists of an extrusion press and a complete downstream handling line.

The 36-MN direct-indirect press features the well-known ESED 4.0 energy-saving system and the new, web-based HMI with tablets.

The downstream handling line comprises a tank for underwater extrusion, a walking-beam cooling bed for straight products, coilers, as well as a coil cooling and recirculation system.

Besides maintaining very high-performance standards, high-reliability and ease of operation, the line also will grant high-flexibility and high automation levels thanks for example to the extensive use of robots for press auxiliary movements.

Danieli Breda will design, manufacture, deliver, install and startup the new line, giving the customer a single interface for the complete project.

The commissioning of the line is planned for the second quarter of 2022.

The customer delivers high-tech brass and non-ferrous alloys, with advanced capabilities for R&D, oriented towards developing innovative materials for applications embracing aerospace, electronics, telecom, automotive, precision and engineering manufacturing industries.