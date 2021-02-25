DANIELI AUTOMATION TO UPGRADE PROCESSING LINES AT MMK

Another order from PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Russian PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works contracted Danieli Automation for the automation upgrade of processing lines in operation in Magnitogorsk, in the Chelyabinsk Region of the Russian Federation. The galvanizing line was supplied by Danieli in 2007.

The job consists of implementing new process control systems based on virtualized servers and new HMI application, and the new Ethernet network infrastructure for galvanizing, cut-to-length and color coating lines.

Hardware and software will be substituted with modern solutions in order to improve reliability of the process control systems and to ease maintainability.

Advisory services for erection and commissioning will be partially executed during plant production to reduce the remaining activities during plant shutdown.

A similar job is being executed by Danieli Automation on MMK rolling mills.

HOT STRIP MILL MODERNIZATION AT JSW STEEL VIJAYANAGAR WORKS, INDIA

Danieli Service India analyzed and restored the damaged vertical edger in a short time

Danieli India has executed the revamping of the lower housing part of vertical edger for the existing HSM -1 at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, which was designed, manufactured at Danieli India design and manufacturing center, in Chennai.

Danieli Service performed a detailed mill audit, checking wear and tear conditions of the edger stand and other associated equipment, and developed an engineering solution aiming for a quick restoration of the damaged edger housing to original dimensional tolerances.

An accurate preliminary analysis, good organization and round the clock, on-site work during the shutdown phase, allowing the completion of the task 11 days ahead of schedule.

The strategic points of the good job execution which led to JSW high appreciation were:

Detailed study and condition analysis of the area prior to shut down.

Setting pre-condition and detailed activity schedule discussion.

Preparation of effective spindle lifting device and schemes to speed-up dismantling and erection processes.

Accurate execution plan with contingency to mitigate unplanned downtimes.

Precise machining of necessary equipment at Danieli quality workshop in Chennai.

Quick solving of unexpected issues rising from the unpredictable nature of revamping activity.

This experience enriched Danieli India’s ability to better serve customers with similar on-site support through reverse engineering, process and condition analysis, solution engineering and on-site execution.