Complete wire rod outlet in Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey to expand higher quality production

Proven technologies increase speed and load separating forces

New product range to serve domestic and export markets

Commissioning expected in mid-2022

Primetals Technologies has contracted with Kaptan Demir Çelik (Kaptan Iron & Steel), part of the Kaptan Group, to supply a complete wire rod outlet in Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey. The new mill will expand Kaptan’s portfolio to include such value-added products as coiled rebar, fine grain rebar with low alloy costs, welding wire, austenitic stainless steel and cold heading grades to serve domestic and export markets. Commissioning of the new mill is expected in mid-2022.

The contract brings proven technologies to increase mill speed and load separating forces. The new mill can roll 105 tons per hour at speeds between 75-110 meters per second. Kaptan will offer rebar sizes from 6 to 20 mm and its quality carbon product will range in diameter from 4.5 mm to 26 mm.

The scope of supply includes several items from the Morgan product line including Intelligent Pinch Roll and High Speed Laying Head, Rod Reducing/Sizing Mill, Water Boxes, and Stelmor Conveyor, as well as shears, reform and coil handling equipment and compactor. An electric and automation package, and full turnkey process are also part of the contract.

Kaptan Group has operations in iron and steel production, shipping, port operations, transportation, energy, mining, recycling, and shipbuilding. Kaptan Demir Çelik began production in its first rolling mill in 1964 and continues their presence at Marmara Ereğlisi. Its products, which include steel billets, deformed and plain round reinforcing bars, and square, equal angles, flat, and profile bars, are now used in more than 100 countries worldwide.