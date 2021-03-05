Turkish steel producer Kardemir awards SMS group a contract to modernize its wire rod mill for the production of wire rod coils that are optimized for shipping

Turkish steel manufacturer Kardemir (Karabük Demir Çelik Fabrikalari A.S.), based in Karabük, has placed an order with SMS group for the replacement of selected key components of its wire rod mill. The wire rod mill to be modernized is part of the SBQ (Special Bar Quality) plant supplied by SMS group in 2013, which has an output of 700,000 tons of bar steel, bar-in-coil and wire rod every year.

The aim of the modernization is to produce more compact coils specifically for transport and container shipping. The packing density will be improved thanks to the new ring distribution system: The outside diameter of the coils will be reduced from 1.080 to 1.040 millimeters. To ensure that the coil height remains unchanged, the inside diameter will be reduced from 850 to 820 millimeters.

The scope of the modernization by SMS group covers a loop laying head, a coil forming chamber, a new laying pipe holder and a laying pipe with new diameter, as well as the automation system for the new coil forming area, which will be integrated into the overall automation system of the SBQ plant.

Commissioning of the plant will take place at the beginning of 2021 and secure Kardemir's leading position in the market for containerized quality products.

Kardemir processes billets with dimensions of 150 x 150 millimeters and 170 x 170 millimeters and a length of 6 to 12 meters. The processed material ranges from high-carbon prestressed concrete wire and cold-heading steel to ball bearing and free-cutting steels. Bar steel, bar-in-coil and wire rod are produced at a rate of 150 tons per hour. The wire rod is produced in diameters of between 5.5 and 25 millimeters and laid to coils.

Founded in 1930, Kardemir ranks among Turkey's largest industrial companies. It has 4,500 employees and a production capacity of 3.5 million tons per year.