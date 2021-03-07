Improved stability for bar-in-coil rolling has been achieved at Třinecké Železárny, Czech Republic, thanks to the installation of new, Danieli fully-automatic pinch-roll unit and Morgårdshammar RX intelligent guides that enable quick size-change with minimal operator intervention.

This unique automated system is remotely adjusted for each rolling campaign within a wide range of rolled products, including 15 to 50 mm rounds, squares and hexagonal cross-sections.

Perfect guidance of the bar is provided by the highly advanced and automatically operated RX Roller Guide system, which dynamically adjusts itself during rolling.

The dynamic action of the guide also reduces unnecessary forces that can deform the bar, and consequently increases the service life of rollers, bearings, and other components of the guide.

Třinecké Železárny has achieved the desired increased bar stability and correct tension and control from finishing stand to coiler.



RX guides enable a game-changing new level of adjustment and diagnostics on the mill floor and in the maintenance shop.Part of the Moravia Steel Group, Třinecké Železárny is a Czech producer of high-quality steel long products.