Replacement of the obsolete cycloconverter drive to maintain the availability of the finishing line

Risk-free switchover between new and existing cycloconverter system

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has commissioned Primetals Technologies with the replacement of the existing cycloconverter drive system for the crop shear installed on the finishing mill of the Salzgitter (Germany) production site. The aim of the project is to maintain the availability of the finishing mill by replacing the obsolete cycloconverter drive with a new cycloconverter drive. When replacing the existing cycloconverter drive system, the customer's request is realized to build the new system switchable in parallel to the existing cycloconverter in order to ensure a risk-free replacement with short downtime. The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

The scope of delivery of Primetals Technologies includes the complete electrical replacement of the cycloconverter. Further, the order includes the delivery of a new control room panel, the creation of additional visualization screens and diagnostic options, as well as the integration of the new drive system into the existing cutting sequence control of the finishing mill.

Salzgitter Flachstahl is the largest steel subsidiary in the Salzgitter Group. More than 5,500 employees produced around 4.3 million tons of crude steel in 2019. The main customers for the flat products are vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, tube and large-diameter tube manufacturers, cold rolling mills and the construction industry. In an integrated steel mill, the company produces hot-rolled strip, strip steel, strip sheet, cold-rolled sheet and surface-finished products with a thickness between 0.4 and 25 mm and a width of up to 2,000 mm. The production program includes drawing, deep-drawing and special deep-drawing steels, structural and fine-grained steels, as well as high-strength and ultrahigh-strength steels.