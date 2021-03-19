Compañia Siderúrgica Huachipato S.A. (CSH) and Paul Wurth Italia S.p.A., a company of SMS group, have signed a Technological Cooperation Agreement to explore the viability for transitioning CAP steelmaking operations towards the production of low carbon steel in Chile along the complete value chain.

This partnership joins Chile’s leading mining and steelmaking companies affiliated to the CAP Group and Paul Wurth, a global leader in low carbon technologies for the steelmaking industry. The parties undertake to jointly conduct a feasibility study for a technological roadmap towards low carbon steel feedstock. The transition plan aims at setting up immediate measures to reduce the CO2 footprint of CSH’s operations by introducing the use of renewable energy and hydrogen combined with highly efficient technologies. This transformation process will thus lead to a product portfolio for green steel grades.

Thomas Hansmann, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Paul Wurth says: “Chile is likely to offer perfect conditions for the use of renewable energy and hydrogen to be introduced into the value chain of both mining and steelmaking operations. With the combined expertise of our groups in operations and technology, I am convinced we will develop highly efficient solutions for carbon-neutral operations”.

Rodrigo Briceño, Chief Executive Officer of CSH says: “As CSH, following CAP Group’s strategy, we are continuously pursuing many innovative adaptations in our company’s business model, with the aim of setting up a sustainable growth strategy where decarbonisation, safety, operational excellence and social development are our milestones. From this perspective, CSH will foster initiatives to produce green steel using renewable energies and hydrogen throughout its production value chain”.