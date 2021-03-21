Installation of new 3-roller type downcoiler

Extension of product mix and product range

Increased productivity due to higher coil weight of up to 32 tons

In late February, 2021 Primetals Technologies has received the final acceptance certificate for a new downcoiler installed at PJSC “Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol” (Ilyich Steel), Ukraine. With this new hydraulic downcoiler Ilyich Steel extended its product range while improving coil telescopicity and winding density. The maximum coil weight was increased from 27 to 32 tons and the strip thickness from 8 to 16 mm at a hot yield stresses up to 400 MPa. This opens the future opportunity to expand the production range to high-strength steel grades and grades for gas and oil industry.

Primetals Technologies was responsible for basic and detail engineering, supply of all mechanical, hydraulic and electrical equipment for the new carry over table, side guides, pinch-roll unit, 3-roller type downcoiler and coil stripper car inclusive level 1 automation. The supervision of installation and commissioning as well as training of the operation and maintenance personnel was also done by Primetals Technologies.

This project was the next milestone in the long-term partnership between Metinvest and Primetals Technologies to further improve competitiveness of the plant in Mariupol, after implementation of continuous casting machine No. 4 at MMKI in 2018 and the major upgrade of the roughing and finishing mill of HSM 1700 in 2020. The hot strip mill has a rated capacity of 2.5 million metric tons per year and processes slabs in a thickness range of 170 to 250 mm, producing strips which thicknesses between 1.2. and 16 mm.

Ilyich Steel is a part of the Metinvest Group and one of the largest iron and steel works in Ukraine. The company produces a wide range of flat products made of carbon, low-alloyed and alloyed steel grades for various applications. These include heavy plates for pipelines, shipbuilding, pressure vessels and the construction industry, as well as hot and cold rolled plates and coils. It is the largest producer of cold rolled galvanized sheets in Ukraine.