Key component of Southwire’s modernization and business sustainability strategy

Mill will expand production capacity of electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper rods

To support a long-term modernization and sustainability strategy, Southwire will install a new SCR- 9000S copper rod mill. Primetals Technologies will be responsible for engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning the rolling mill and coiling equipment as part of the patented Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR) technology, which will produce electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper rods for electrical wire and cable applications. The mill will be installed at the Southwire facilities in Carrollton, Georgia, USA. The new rod mill will be capable of producing more copper rod than any other SCR rod system in the world.

The new mill will replace Southwire’s existing copper rod system, which has been in operation since 1980. The existing system has seen many upgrades over the years and has been the main source of copper rod for Southwire’s downstream wire and cable operations. The existing system will be decommissioned upon completion of the new project.

“To put the technology itself into perspective, fifty percent of all copper rod made in the world passes through one of our SCR systems at some point in its lifetime. That’s significant,” said Charlie Murrah, Southwire’s executive vice president of metals. “Our copper rod manufacturing plant in Carrollton is more than 40 years old, and it is the right time to upgrade to a new, state-of-the-art SCR system for continuity and efficiency of our processes. Having a new SCR system in place for Southwire’s copper rod production will help keep us strong and sustainable for decades to come.”

The Primetals Technologies scope includes two roughing mills, two shears and tables, an eight-stand finishing mill with independently driven stands, a cleaning line, two pinch rolls, one with a four-way waxer, a rollerized turndown, rod coiler, lubrication systems, guide equipment, and a fully automatic recirculating conveyor system to support the Southwire supplied coil weighing, automatic pallet destacking, compacting and strapping equipment. The mill will produce 8, 12.7, 15.6, and 19 millimeter- diameter rods. This is the fifth rod mill supplied by Primetals Technologies to Southwire for their wire and cable business. The company had previously ordered one copper rod mill and three aluminum rod mills from Primetals Technologies’ predecessor, Morgan Construction.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. Primetals Technologies has built more than 120 non-ferrous mills and completed about 40 upgrades for Southwire customers over the past 50 years.