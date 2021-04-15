Russian JSC Evraz Nizhniy Tagil Iron & Steel Works awarded Danieli with the order for the upgrade of conticaster CCM#1 at Nizhniy Tagil works, in the Sverdlovsk region.

The upgraded 4-strand bloom caster will produce 1.086 Mtpy of quality blooms for railway wheels, rails and axle billets for the Russian and international markets.

The 12-m radius continuous casting machine will receive liquid steel from the BOF shop and cast 300x380-mm and 430-mm round sections, which will feed the downstream wheel-tire shop and rail and beam rolling mill, which is being upgraded by Danieli.

Featuring Danieli FCC – FastCast Cube oscillator with hydraulic drive, Danieli Rotelec mould and final EMS stirrers will ensure the highest bloom quality required by the final product application.

An advanced Danieli Automation process control system along with L1, L2, OA Operator Assistant and Q3 Intelligence featuring KPI supervision will ensure efficient and reliable plant operation.

The startup of the new special steel bloom caster is scheduled for 2023.