SSAB Borlänge will be transformed for improved continuous operation and reduced energy consumption during three phase maintenance rollout

ABB has secured an order for modernization of roller table drives and motors integrated with the existing ABB Ability™ System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) at SSAB's hot strip mill in Borlänge, Sweden.

The contract with the global steel company will result in increased energy efficiency and reliable, stable operations following a three phase installation and commissioning program tied to planned maintenance shutdowns in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Ahead of the on-site workscope ABB and SSAB have carefully planned out the ideal dimensioning and configuration solution for the roller table sections. This plan will fulfill specific requests from SSAB around remote options and draw on ABB's deep knowledge-based solution for motors and drives optimization connected to its DCS.

The project will improve continuous operation with reduced energy consumption, reduced maintenance and reduced spare parts holding through upgrades, retention and expansion of existing ABB and third-party installed drives and motors. The old DC drive system will be replaced with the latest AC drive system, with ACS880 multidrives, AC motors and distribution panels integrated to the existing ABB Ability™ 800xA system for overriding control.

ABB will manage the entire plant and system design, installation, assembly and commissioning for SSAB. One new solution requested by the customer is a remote reset for use in the eventuality of a tripped motor, which will avoid the need for maintenance personnel call out in the first stage. The two companies will work together to safely minimize shutdowns during assembly and commissioning phases, ensuring fast, reliable start-up with limited production downtime.

"Close communications and support from ABB in the bid phase, together with commitments for the long-term, were key factors in our project decision," said Lars Staffansson, Investments - Project Manager, SSAB. "The resulting solution will provide greater certainties and energy efficiencies in our future production."

SSAB runs cost-efficient and flexible production systems across its production plants in Sweden, Finland and the US, with annual steel production capacity at 8.8 million tonnes. It also finishes steel products in China and Brazil. It plans to offer fossil-free steel to the market by 2026 and eliminate CO₂ emissions by 2045.

"With energy efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements and continuous operation in mind from the outset, we have applied our deep knowledge of the metals industry and SSAB's desired processes and systems," said Björn Jonsson, Head of Process Automation in Sweden. "Together, we have devised a way to optimize our customer's processes with solutions based on our product portfolio. We're confident in the benefits that this modernization of the roller table drive systems and motors for SSAB Borlänge will have for many years."

ABB provides fully integrated electrical and automation solutions to metals plants for higher productivity, quality and availability. Using the latest technology and relying on more than 100 years of industry know-how, ABB supports metals manufacturers to fulfill their product demands in both greenfield and modernization and upgrade projects.