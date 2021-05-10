Rolling mill produces reinforcing and round bars to international standards

Annual production capacity of 400,000 metric tons

Amreli Steels responds to increasing construction activity in Pakistan

In February, Primetals Technologies received the final acceptance certificate for a bar mill supplied to Amreli Steels Ltd., a rebar steel producer based in Karachi, Pakistan. The rolling mill is designed to produce around 400,000 metric tons of reinforcing steel and round bars every year. The new bar mill will triple the production capacity of Amreli Steels Ltd., which will be put it in an ideal position to meet the demands of increasing construction activity in Pakistan. The finished products will meet national and international standards.

Amreli Steels is the leading producer of rebars in Pakistan, and up to now had an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tons of rebar. In Pakistan, a large number of infrastructure, residential and commercial construction projects are currently at the planning stage. In order to bridge the demand-side gap of Pakistan ́s steel industry, Amreli Steels undertook this expansion project, boosting its production capacity to allow for these developments.

The new bar mill from Primetals Technologies has a capacity of 400,000 metric tons per year. It can roll up to 75 tons of steel bar per hour at a top rolling speed of 13 meters per second. The mill processes billets with a square cross-section of 150 x 150 millimeters, a length of 12 meters, and a weight of 2,080 kilograms. The finished products are rebars with diameters ranging from 8 to 40 millimeters. The productivity of the plant is maximized by rolling bars with diameters of between 8 and 10 millimeters in four-slit mode, and diameters between 12 and 14 millimeters in two-slit mode.

Primetals Technologies designed the plant and supplied the processing equipment starting from the billet discharging system at the reheating furnace. The rolling line consists of a roughing mill with a VHVHVH arrangement, an HVHVHV intermediate mill, and a finishing mill with an HVHHHH arrangement. Each of these mills is equipped with six fifth-generation Red Ring stands. The scope of supply also included hot cropping and emergency shears, a heat-treatment Pomini Quenching System (PQS) installed downstream of the last stand of the finishing mill, a pinch roll and hot dividing shear in front of the cooling bed. This is followed by a cold dividing shear and machines to count, bundle, weigh and label the bars. Primetals Technologies also supplied the guides, lubrication and hydraulic systems, basic automation, motors, drives and an uninterruptible power supply. In addition, Primetals Technologies will assist the customer with construction and commissioning work.