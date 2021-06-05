Cooperation agreement signed in April 2021

Strengthens Primetals Technologies worldwide offering for pelletizing and beneficiation plants

Primetals Technologies and NewFer have signed a cooperation agreement in April 2021 for the joint development and implementation of iron ore pelletizing and beneficiation plants. The cooperation with NewFer strengthens Primetals Technologies’ world-wide offering for travelling grate iron ore pelletizing plants.

Germany based company NewFer was founded in 2019 and employs various industry professionals with vast global experience in the design, project development and implementation of beneficiation and agglomeration projects. Under the technical lead of Thomas Schwalm (CTO), NewFer supports Primetals Technologies with services for the design and engineering of pelletizing projects including raw material characterization and pot grate tests as well as the development of the process engineering (such as heat and mass balances and other main process parameters) as well as the design of the induration machine. NewFer’s technical support and consulting is provided throughout the complete sales and implementation phase of a pelletizing project and includes advisory services for commissioning and plant start-up.

“The cooperation with NewFer makes a lot of sense for Primetals Technologies because our plant building competence is complemented by NewFer specialists’ unique experience and technological know-how in pelletizing. With this setup our clients can be sure to get a high-performing and reliable pellet plant”, says Friedemann Plaul, Senior Vice President Iron and Steelmaking and ECO Solutions at Primetals Technologies. “We are pleased to work together with Primetals Technologies with its large experience in the iron and steel industry, its comprehensive global set-up and its impressive implementation capacity for large and complex projects With our joint offering we cover the full range of pellet plant capacities and assure the most suitable technical solution for our customers.” adds Thomas Schwalm of NewFer.

Primetals Technologies offers straight grate and circular grate pelletizing plants for capacities between 1 and 8mt/pa. The individually optimized plant concept is based on detailed raw material analysis with Primetals Technologies’ own pot grate test facility located in Leoben, Austria. For the calculation of the heat balance and the design of the individual process zones of the induration furnace, an advanced numerical simulation tool is used which is also an in-house development of Primetals Technologies.