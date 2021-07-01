SUNSCO to build a stable position in the market with the growing demand for thinner building materials

First application of Hyper UC-mill in Vietnam, with optimized roll forces for thinner building materials

Producing high quality materials of 0.1mm in thickness and to reduce costs

Employing smaller diameter work rolls to realize thinner material rolling

Mill concept to save investment and maintenance costs

The Hyper UC-mill supplied by Primetals Technologies (Primetals Technologies Ltd.) produced the first coil at Ho Chi Minh steel mill of Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company (SUNSCO). This is the first Hyper UC-mill in Vietnam, and by adopting the smaller diameter work roll drive with MH Spindle that withstands high load, it can reduce rolling loads while maintaining the high shape control capability of the UC-mill. The purpose of this project is to accommodate the growing demand for thinner cold rolled materials.

This new light-duty Hyper UC-mill enables to reduce investment and maintenance costs. SUNSCO will build a stable position in the growing market for thinner cold rolled materials. SUNSCO was established in 1996 as the first 100% foreign capital invested steel company in Vietnam. The company produces and sells the following items: molten zinc, 55% Al-Zn galvanized steel coil, color coated steel coil, and steel pipe. SUNSCO´s products are mainly used for civil and building construction, structural uses, furniture, bicycle and motorbike parts and other industrial uses. The company is part of the Maruichi Group, with Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. holding 72.53% of the shares.

Primetals Technologies’ scope of supply covered the complete mechanical and electrical equipment, and was responsible for the supervision of installation and commissioning. The light mill will process thin sheets of 0.1 millimeters in thickness and 1,250 millimeters (4 feet) in width.

The Hyper UC Mill is a technology our company has recently developed to realize high reduction capability and shape controllability in High Tensile Strength Steel (HSS) rolling, and can be applied to the rolling of high grade non-directional electrical steel sheets and sheet products. Based on the optimum combination of roll diameters for work rolls, intermediate rolls, and backup rolls, it has the ability to use work rolls with smaller diameters and has high reduction capability. Achieves work roll drive with small diameter spindle.