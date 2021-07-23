Today, during the first International Decarbonisation Forum held in Kyiv, Metinvest, the international vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies (hereunder “Metinvest” or “the Group”), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Primetals Technologies, an international pioneer in the fields of engineering, plant building and lifecycle services for the metals industry.

By signing the memorandum, the parties expressed their intentions and mutual expectations about streamlining their interaction regarding the implementation of joint sustainability projects in the sector. These include joint R&D initiatives under the Horizon Europe and Research Fund for Coal and Steel funding umbrella related to climate and environmental challenges in the steel industry. The cooperation will include working on existing technological solutions that can be implemented jointly at Metinvest’s production facilities, as well as prospective technologies and solutions that may be deployed across the metals and mining supply chain to accelerate Metinvest’s decarbonisation journey. Areas of mutual interest include energy efficiency, innovative DRI-based steelmaking, carbon capture and utilization and metallurgical gas utilization.

Commenting on the news, Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest, said: “As Metinvest continues looking for opportunities and ways to become carbon neutral in the future, we believe that joining efforts with such an experienced technological leader as Primetals Technologies will support the intermediate decarbonization goal and significantly contribute to achieving climate-neutrality with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This is the goal of the European Green Deal and in line with the commitment of both the EU and Ukraine to the global climate action under the Paris Agreement.”

Norbert Petermaier, Executive Vice President Sales and member of the executive Management Team of Primetals Technologies, said: “Having been a long-term technology partner of Metinvest since its foundation, we are proud to join forces and accompany Metinvest on its journey to achieving its decarbonization goals. Over decades of customer-oriented innovation, Primetals Technologies has pioneered groundbreaking technologies, and we are convinced that such a partnership will help to shape the future of metals production.”