Danieli India supplying segments and mould assemblies for slab-caster plants

Leading Indian flat-product producers ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and SAIL Bhilai selected Danieli Service India for capital spares and upgrades of their slab casters.

The supply for the four projects awarded by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India over the last few months consists of reverse engineering performed on its slab caster located at Hazira plant for one mould, three segments and five bare segments, and the manufacturing of 190 tons of new equipment.

After many years of operation of its Danieli slab caster, SAIL Bhilai contracted Danieli Service India to supply one new top-zone and one new bender unit, due to the existing components having reached the end of their service life.

The ordered parts, which weight a total of 40 tons, will be subject to engineering upgrades that will reduce maintenance costs and extend life-time. This order followed the one for four, upgraded Danieli segments for the same caster.

The ordered segments have been delivered and put in operation with assistance from Danieli Service team at SAIL Bhilai.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India also will be assisted by Danieli Service team during the installation, which is planned by September 2021.

Located in Sri City in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the Danieli India design and manufacturing center is serving metal producers in the Indian subcontinent. Danieli India is a premium partner in the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” project driven by the Indian government to make a “self-reliant India”.