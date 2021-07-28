Completes wire rod outlet ordered some months ago for Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey site

Expands higher quality production

New product range of engineering and automotive grades to serve domestic and export markets

Commissioning expected in mid-2022

In completion to a recent order for a new wire rod outlet, Primetals Technologies has been contracted by Kaptan Demir Çelik (Kaptan Iron & Steel), part of the Kaptan Group, to supply the upstream mill for the Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey production site. The mill will prepare the round feedstocks (intermediate sizes) to be further rolled and finished in the wire rod outlet. It will have a yearly capacity of 650,000 metric tons. High-value products will be processed such as carbon, SBQ and austenitic stainless steel grades, catering to the engineering and automotive industries in both domestic and export markets. The hot commissioning of the complete installation is expected in mid-2022.

The upstream mill will have a maximum rolling rate of 130 tons per hour, and will process billets with square dimensions of 130, 160 and 200 mm and length of 12 meters. The diameters of the prepared feedstocks will range from approximately 17 mm to 33 mm, as required by the roll pass design of the wire rod outlet. The layout, equipment and process of the new upstream mill will be optimized and compatible with an additional bar outlet to be futurely added, which will make the Kaptan's installation a modern combined mill of quality and austenitic stainless steel. Said future bar outlet will be capable to produce round bars with up to 130 mm diameter.

The main scope of Primetals Technologies’ mechanical supply includes the weighing, charging and discharging systems for billets, a high-pressure water descaler, twenty rolling stands of Red Ring Series 5 with scaled sizes and grouped in roughing, intermediate, pre-finishing and finishing trains. The last eight rolling stands will be served by quick change devices. Five hot shears for cropping and emergency will also be included, as well as all the other auxiliary components.

The electrical supply of Primetals Technologies includes the main and auxiliary drives and motors, a new L1 automation system and HMI with the interface to the existing L2 automation, central and local operator stations. The project scope is rounded off by operating parts, guide equipment, offline devices for stand preparation, media systems, engineering services for other components, advisory services to erection and commissioning and personnel training services.

Kaptan Group has operations in iron and steel production, shipping, port operations, transportation, energy, mining, recycling, and shipbuilding. Kaptan Demir Çelik began production in its first rolling mill in 1964 and continues their presence at Marmara Ereğlisi. Its products, which include steel billets, deformed and plain round reinforcing bars, and square, equal angles, flat, and profile bars, are now used in more than 100 countries worldwide.