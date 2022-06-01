Presentation of the latest PERFECT jet spray gun models

Series of interviews for the "Leading Partner Talks" at the SMS booth

SMS invites customers to its workshop in Mönchengladbach

From June 20 to 24, 2022, SMS group will be showcasing its products and services at the Tube & wire trade fair in Düsseldorf, hall 7, booth B04. With an exhibition area of 400 m², SMS will be presenting its latest developments and plant concepts for the tube and wire rod industry.

"After a three-year hiatus, we are looking forward to finally being back at Tube & wire and getting together with our customers and partners," says Thomas Massmann, Executive Vice President, Long Products at SMS. "We will be presenting our latest developments at the fair. We combine advanced plant technologies and intelligent automation, digitalization, and innovative service models."

New coating systems represent milestones in sustainability and renewable energies

When it comes to protecting pipes against corrosion and ensuring their durability and resilience, thermal coatings are increasingly coming into focus.

SMS will be presenting the latest PERFECT jet spray gun models, like the PERFECT jet 2000 for example, at Tube & wire. This is particularly suitable for coating large structures, such as wind turbines, for use in offshore parks. PERFECT jet 401 is ideally suited for the weld-seam coating of ERW (Electric Resistance Welding) profiles. Both applications will be presented to visitors at the trade fair.

When transporting highly volatile hydrogen or natural gas, impermeable, pore-free pipes and tanks are needed to minimize losses caused by diffusion. Here too, SMS is working on an innovative solution that best meets these demands.

Leading Partner Talks a special feature of the trade fair

In the interviews held during the "Leading Partner Talks", customers and industry experts will be able to gain an insight into their equipment at the SMS booth and outline the success of joint projects from their own perspective. The agenda for the talks and full details of Tube & wire can be found under this link: www.sms-group.com/tw2022.

SMS workshop tour in Mönchengladbach

On the third day of the fair (June 22), SMS will be offering a tour of the workshop at its nearby location and future headquarters in Mönchengladbach. Interested visitors will have the opportunity to take part in the event and the guided tours of the Coating Competence Center or the EA Test Center. You can sign up for this from today by clicking here.