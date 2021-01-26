Finishing train equipped with eight modern Red Ring Series 5 stands

Shorter change times and easier maintenance tasks

Existing rolling rolls and guiding equipment to be reutilized

Primetals Technologies has been contracted by Acciaierie Venete S.p.A. for the modernization of the finishing train of the rolling mill installed in Mura (BS), Italy. The project comprises the replacement of eight existing housing-type rolling stands with modern housing-less type Red Ring Series 5 units, which are lighter and more conveniently movable from the rolling line to the workshop and vice versa. The new Red Ring stands will allow significantly shorter change times, and will make the maintenance operations easier and quicker. The series 5 of the Red Ring stands offers a prolonged lifetime of wear components. Existing rolling rolls and guiding equipment will be reutilized.

Primetals Technologies will provide the process technology, the design, the construction and the installation of the new equipment. The supply includes eight Red Ring RR575 in horizontal, vertical and convertible configurations. The supplied Red Ring stands have a maximum working roll centerline distance of 785 mm and a roll barrel of 1,000 mm. For one of the two convertible stands, a new gear reduction group will be supplied with a twin selectable exit, apt to drive the stand in either horizontal or vertical configuration.

The Red Ring chocks will be adapted to accommodate the radial bearings mounted in the existing stands, so that many rolling rolls may be reutilized, with only minor adaptations required. Also, the existing guiding equipment will be reused. In order for the present rolling campaign management to be as least affected as feasible, it will be possible to adjust the roll gap of the Red Ring stands either symmetrically or asymmetrically with respect to the rolling axis.

Beside the main eight stands, the supply comprises eight stands as operating spares, each with nucleus, holder, roll gap adjustment system and guide support system. Workshop devices for stand preparation and roll change, connecting roller tables, loop formers, lubrication and hydraulic components, and a set of stainless-steel piping round off the supply. The hot commissioning of modernized mill is expected to start in August 2021.

The rolling mill of Acciaierie Venete S.p.A. operating in Mura (BS) has a yearly production capacity of 180,000 tons and utilizes semi-products with widths between 220 and 390 mm. The mill processes carbon and quality steels, which are rolled in long products such as flats with 400 mm maximum width, symmetrical angles and U shapes with 150 mm maximum size.