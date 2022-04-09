Wuppermann commissioned a new photovoltaic system at its production site in Altmünster in mid-March 2022. The annual energy production of the plant, which was erected on the roof of the hall of Wuppermann Metalltechnik GmbH (WMT), amounts to around 492 MWh. This covers about ten percent of the total annual electricity consumption at the site in Upper Austria. The rated power of the photovoltaic system is 530 KW, the investment volume amounts to 400,000 euros.

"Last year we already took a big step by switching our electricity supply to 100 per cent green electricity. Now we are taking the next important step in our sustainability strategy by generating our own green electricity," explains Georg Wildauer, WMT Managing Director.

WMT is a specialist for sophisticated solutions based on steel tubes and sheets. Since only electricity is used as an energy source in production, WMT's production process is thus already largely CO2-neutral.

Since January 2022, the Wuppermann site in Hungary has already been generating electricity from a factory-owned photovoltaic system.

"These investments and the rapid implementation by our sites are of great importance to the Wuppermann Group for our goal of CO2-neutral production in 2025," adds Johannes Nonn, spokesman for the executive board of Wuppermann AG.