Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement is part of ABB's global strategy to grow through a network of channel partners

ATS Global and ABB have committed to explore collaboration opportunities globally with the main focus on European and Asian markets

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with ATS Global to extend the reach of the ABB Ability™ Data Center Automation (DCA) business. The Netherlands-headquartered company has become a Global System Integrator (GIS) and will work with ABB to combine expertise and resources, testing the advantages and effectiveness of potential collaborations for data center customers and growing their respective businesses.

DCA is ABB's industrial solution for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. It is a controls, hardware and software solution for control, monitoring and optimization of data center infrastructure, with mechanical control in building management system (BMS), electrical power management system (EPMS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) capabilities in a single, ruggedized industrial solution.

ABB and ATS Global will jointly strengthen their distribution channels, improve industry knowledge and increase lead generation. ABB will gain representatives familiar to local standards, laws and regulations where it does not always have a presence. Over the long term, the two parties intend to explore new business opportunities for data center customers across a wide range of industries.

"Our client base, some with multiple sites across geographies, has increasing requirements for reliable automation in their data center facilities as their volume of data rises," said Martin Matse, Global Business Development Manager, Data Centers, ATS Global. "Now we have the opportunity to deploy the same standard of ABB Ability™ Data Center Automation in all of our regions, enabling improved performance and competitive advantage through technology updates, optimization solutions and continual customer engagement alongside ABB."

"The demand for reliable data center automation solutions and digital transformation expertise is continuing to rise," said Madhav Kalia, Global Head of Data Center Automation at ABB. "ABB and ATS Global can work to our respective strengths and deliver complete solutions to customers in Europe, the Americas, across Asia and Australia. We are committed to aligning and growing with our new channel partner."

ATS Global's next steps with ABB's industrial-grade, cyber-secure and digital-ready integrated automation solution follows the successful execution of more than 100 data center sector projects worldwide. The GIS will ensure fast mobilization for ABB and existing and new customers in ATS Global's network, maximizing uptime and availability in customer facilities.

Founded in 1986, ATS Global is known for digital transformation and offers data center management and control services and solutions. The team's expertise includes building, cooling, energy, capacity and billing. The company works with partners to ensure expert automation, quality and IT for customers.