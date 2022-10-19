ASAŞ places an order with SMS group for the supply of one of the world's largest extrusion lines and an energy-efficient HybrEx® line.

With a force of 150 MN, it is one of the world's largest extrusion lines

Extra-large profile sizes are possible for manufacturing railway cars

ASAŞ places the spotlight on energy efficiency using HybrEx® technology from SMS group

New aluminum profiles for tomorrow's mobility

ASAŞ Alüminyum, one of Turkey's largest aluminum manufacturers, is investing in extrusion technology from SMS group to produce profile sizes that currently cannot be produced anywhere in Europe. ASAŞ has been relying on SMS group's expertise for many years and has ordered two new aluminum extrusion lines. The plants to be supplied comprise a 150 MN extrusion and tube line, as well as a 45 MN HybrEx® line.

The 150 MN extrusion press will be Europe's largest extrusion line and will open up new opportunities for ASAŞ on the international market for extra-large extrusion profiles. Such profiles are used, for example, in the railway industry for the construction of railway cars. As a technology partner, SMS has the necessary expertise for supplying plants with such exceptional dimensions and has successfully demonstrated its competence in past projects on several occasions.

ASAŞ attaches great importance to the excellent quality of its products as well as to efficient and trouble-free plant operation, which calls for outstanding technology. This has been demonstrated every day for several years now by the four extrusion lines from SMS, a single-stand aluminum cold rolling mill and a color coating line (CCL) being operated at ASAŞ.

As a systems supplier, SMS will deliver the two extrusion lines all from a single source. The 150 MN line is equipped with most modern plant components to produce finish-sawn profiles up to 30 meters in length. The package includes induction furnaces from IAS, a subsidiary of SMS group, a 150 MN tube and extrusion press built according to the latest SMS design, and a quench and complete handling equipment by OMAV, also an SMS group subsidiary. From 18 inch or 24 inch aluminum billets, impressive profile sizes with a maximum width of 900 millimeters and a maximum height of 450 millimeters can be produced. Furthermore, tubes with various wall thicknesses can be produced.

With the 45 MN HybrEx® extrusion line, ASAŞ is expanding its production capacity for the rapidly growing automotive market in addition to the HybrEx® line ordered in 2021. The new line will be equipped with a gas-fired billet furnace and an induction furnace, a 45 MN HybrEx® extrusion press with an energy-efficient hybrid drive system, and a latest quench and runout system with profile stretcher und precise in line profile cutting. Compared to conventional extrusion presses, the hybrid drive technology allows energy savings of 30 percent to 50 percent. Furthermore, less non-productive time significantly boosts productivity. The line is capable of producing profiles with a maximum width of 400 millimeters and a height of up to 280 millimeters. The lightweight yet highly stable profiles are used in automotive components such as battery housings or bumpers.

The plants are scheduled to go into operation in 2025.