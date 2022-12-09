Epiroc is pioneering a battery-electric underground mine truck prototype made using fossil-free steel from SSAB. The prototype, a Minetruck MT42 Battery, has a dump box made from fossil-free steel. The result will mean a 10-tonne reduction in CO2 emissions per manufactured dump box, the equivalent of taking five gasoline cars off the road for an entire year.

“The development of new technologies is essential to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy,” says Johnny Sjöström, head of SSAB Special Steels. “Our fossil-free steel immediately reduces the carbon footprint to near zero without compromising the high quality and properties you would expect from SSAB steels. It is the same steel, just without the negative environmental impact.”

The partnership will help Epiroc accelerate its journey to create a more sustainable future, deliver the world’s greenest machines, and support its customers. “Our innovation agenda goes hand in hand with our customers’ sustainability agenda,” says Sami Niiranen, President of Epiroc’s Underground division. “In the shift to a new, low-carbon economy, our products and services will be a key contributor for our customers to meet their climate goals.”

The Minetruck MT42 Battery is a breakthrough in Epiroc’s sustainable innovation. It is a significant step in the company’s ambition to produce cutting-edge, environmentally smart mining equipment. It is emissions-free in operation, generating a strong positive impact on the climate as well as on operators’ work environment and productivity.

“We all play a part in creating a more sustainable future”, says Camilla Goldbeck-Löwe, Vice President Corporate Responsibility at Epiroc. “Our partnership with SSAB has enabled us to present the world's first underground mine truck made using fossil-free steel.”