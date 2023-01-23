The unique watch, named Time for Decarbonization, has been created using fossil-free steel powder. After a quick detour to the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 a short while ago, the watch will be launched on December 6.

The first drop has been limited to 20 watches, with the aim to scale up production in May 2023. The watch case is made using fossil-free steel powder from SSAB Oxelösund and comes in two different versions, with either an automatic or quartz movement. The dial color scheme and the oversized hour markers and hands have been inspired by SSAB´s steel production.

“With our industry's tradition of working with steel, it feels extremely exciting to take part in this transformation of the steel industry,” says Ludvig Scheja, co-founder and Creative Director at TRIWA. “SSAB is at the forefront with the steel powder for the watch produced using HYBRIT technology and we’re very proud to have created this symbol of change together with them. A timepiece from Sweden with a solution for an industry in need of transformation.”

“This watch is the first consumer product made using SSAB´s fossil-free steel and it´s great to see our efforts extend into a completely new area, increasing both our customer base and our possibilities to mitigate climate change” says Johnny Sjöström, head of SSAB Special Steels. “It is also unique because it´s the first commercial product made using steel powder from our Oxelösund plant.”

TRIWA, founded in 2007, is an acronym for Transforming the Industry of Watches. It believes a watch can be a statement symbol for change and creates watches with stories that transcend style, trends and status and chooses to work with innovative materials, organizations and ambassadors that care about creating a better world. With its mission Time for Change, TRIWA has previously launched Time for Peace watches made from recycled illegal firearms and Time for Oceans, made from recycled ocean plastic. In 2020, TRIWA made carbon footprint calculations on all its products and identified steel as the biggest polluter. In pursuit of solutions, TRIWA came across Swedish steelmaker SSAB and the idea Time for Decarbonization was born.

The steel industry is responsible for about 7% of global CO2 emissions. With the aim to have fossil-free steel on the market in 2026, SSAB has taken the lead in decarbonizing the industry. The HYBRIT pilot plant, jointly owned by SSAB, mining company LKAB and utility company Vattenfall, has already produced hydrogen-reduced sponge iron from which SSAB started producing and delivering steel in 2021.