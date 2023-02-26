Damax TM by Alleima is the next generation of Damascus knife steel. It features the same quality as handcrafted steel and is produced with an innovative industrialized technique, with up to 135 layers of martensitic stainless steel.

Alleima has produced cold rolled knife steel since the 1920s. The company is now launching a premium Damascus steel on a large-scale production under the trademark name Damax. The new knife steel will be perfectly suited for many knife applications such as kitchen and outdoors.

“We have a long history of producing knife steel for our customers. This launch enables Alleima to expand our portfolio and further meet the demands from our customers. Our modern industrialized technique makes the production process more cost efficient on a large scale with repeatable quality,” says Claes Åkerblom, President Strip division.

Damascus steel is known as the “mysterious steel” that was used in medieval western cultures and craftsmanship that first emerged in India around 300 B.C. The steel is characterized by multiple layers that are welded together and create a decorative characteristic pattern. Alleima has now brought the manufacturing of Damascus steel to the 21st century.

The production of Damax takes place in collaboration with Balbachdamast GmbH & Co. KG, one of the most renowned Damascus forging companies in the world. With Balbachdamast specialized Damascus welding technique and steel production capabilities at Alleima, the cooperation results in the first large-scale manufacturing of Damascus steel.

“We are the first and only steel producer in the world to produce real Damascus steel on an industrial scale. The product will have the same high quality as handicraft knife steel, as well as the unique, aesthetic design of Damascus steel,” says Daniel Larsson, Global Product Manager at Alleima.